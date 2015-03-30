Life Style
Earth Hour 2015: Spectacular Images from All Around the World
Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan Meet Raj Thackeray to Discuss Development Plans for Mumbai [PHOTOS]
Watch Deepika Padukone in Breathtaking #VogueEmpower Video 'My Choice' [PHOTOS]
Femina Miss India 2015: Shilpa Shetty, Gautam Gulati, John Abraham Grace Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
Ram Navami: Why and How it is Celebrated; Wishes to Send to Family, Friends [PHOTOS]
Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Other Talented Stars Who have Not Won the Filmfare Best Actor Title [PHOTOS]
Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Other Handsome Pakistani Actors who Wooed Indian Fans [PHOTOS]
MS Dhoni, Sonam Kapoor and Other Celebs who Went Back to College after Becoming Famous [PHOTOS]
Anushka-Ranveer, Shahid-Kareena, Salman-Katrina and Other Ex-Lovers who are Still in Touch [PHOTOS]
From 'Mamma's Boy' to 'Candy Crush Addiction'; Lesser Known Facts about Ranbir Kapoor [PHOTOS]
When Poonam Pandey Unveiled her World Cup Plans [PHOTOS]
'Piku': Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan Attend Trailer Launch [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and Other Actors Snapped Drunk in Public [PHOTOS+VIDEO]
Virat Kohli, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Other Celebs Who Said 'No' to Stripping Onscreen [PHOTOS]
