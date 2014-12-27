Life Style
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Honoured with Yash Chopra Memorial Award 2014 [in Pictures]
Kapoor Family under One Roof; Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma Attend Annual Christmas Lunch [PHOTOS]
Rajkumar Hirani Hosts Special Screening of 'PK' for Sanjay Dutt on Parole [PHOTOS]
'Bigg Boss': Contestants with Criminal Background; Rahul Mahajan, Monica Bedi and Others [PHOTOS]
Ranveer-Arjun, Salman-SRK and Other Best Male Pairs in Bollywood [PHOTOS]
Christmas 2014: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh Attend Midnight Mass [PHOTOS]
Star Studded Christmas Celebration at Ranbir Kapoor's Residence; Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Attend [PHOTOS]
Aamir Khan, SRK, Amitabh Bachchan and Other Superstars' Exceptional On-screen Looks [PHOTOS]
Poonam Pandey, Honey Singh, Shiney Ahuja and other Celebs who Turned Down 'Bigg Boss' [PHOTOS]
Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Sharda starrer 'Hawaizaada' Trailer Launch in Pictures [VIDEO]
'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Delhi Belly' and Other Films That Had Many Abusive Words [PHOTOS]
Aishwarya-Rajinikanth, SRK-Deepika, Salman-Sonakshi and Other On-screen Couples with Huge Age Gap [PHOTOS]
From 'PK' to 'Lagaan': Aamir Khan's Top 8 Best Films [PHOTOS]
British Man Wakes up from Coma Thinking he is Matthew McConaughey
