Life Style

Burger King Embroiled in Trademark Lawsuit with Indian Joint

Burger King, the famous Miami-based fast food joint that launched in India in November this year, may have to find a new name for its brand to operate in the country as it is embroiled in a trademark lawsuit with an Indian burger joint of the same name. Dec 9, 2014
