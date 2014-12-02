Life Style

Girl Scouts Cookies Go Online This Holiday Season

Girl Scouts in the US will start selling cookies online through a new platform called the "Digital Cookie" which allows them to track, sell and ship cookies through custom -designed web pages or a mobile application. Dec 1, 2014
Expert Say US needs New Nuclear Weapons

More than two decades after the United States decided to cut down its nuclear forces post the Cold War, some military strategists, scientists and congressional leaders want the nation to modernize the weapons. Dec 1, 2014
