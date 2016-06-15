News
World Day Against Child Labour 2016: Theme, best quotes, slogans and sayings [PHOTOS]
Saudi Arabia financially blackmailed UN into retracting report on its role in Yemen bombings: Reports
Activists want India-US talks to include human rights issues
Six-year-old writes letter to PM Modi, gets free-of-cost surgery
Global Peace Index 2016: Middle East mayhem adds to global violence
Hindu refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh may soon seek Indian citizenship
Newborn weighing half a kg survives, thanks to a rural Telangana hospital: Report
Mitsubishi apologises, offers to pay $56 million to WWII-era Chinese forced labourers
48-hour truce allows medical convoy into besieged Syrian towns
Massacres in the DRC: People are slaughtered like sheep here say survivors
Narendra Modi challenged by 15-year-old Kerala girl Anie Ribu [VIDEO]
India has most number of hungry people in the world: Report
Greece dismantles Idomeni camp, moves almost 8,000 refugees to 'organised facilities'
First World Humanitarian Summit calls for higher funding for children in crisis
