Suzuki Motorcycle India will soon step into the maxi-scooter segment in India which does not exist now. Kinetic Blaze launched way back in 2006 and discontinued eventually was the first and only maxi-scooter the Indian roads have ever seen. Suzuki now plans to test the waters with the Burman Street 125.

Suzuki revealed the Burgman Street 125 at the Auto Expo 2018. The company will launch the maxi-scooter to Indian market on July 19. Though the company has not officially announced bookings, Suzuki dealers have already started taking orders for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

Though the Burgman nameplate is new to India, it is not in Suzuki's international portfolio. It already sells Burgman branded maxi-scooters in 125cc, 200cc, 250cc, 400cc and 600cc guises in the global markets.

Being a maxi-scooter, the Burgman Street 125 comes with a flamboyant design highlighted with a large apron at the front. The maxi-scooter has a wide stance and seating arrangement that will ensure a comfortable ride for both rider and pillion.

Suzuki is expected to employ the 125cc engine that also does duty in the Access 125 in the Burgman Street 125 as well. The mill develops 8.6hp at 6,500rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm in the Access 125. Considering the extra weight Burgman Street 125 will be carrying with the flashy design, Suzuki may soup-up performance figures.

The new maxi-scooter will boast features such as LED headlamps, body-mounted windscreen, flexible outstretched foot position and front disc brake. It will also get a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires, fully digital instrument cluster and a multi-function key slot.

Suspension duties in the Burgman Street 125 will be carried out by telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will run on a 90/90-12 tire at the front and a 90/100-10 one at the rear. The Burman Street 125's front storage compartment will have a 7-litre capacity and a fuel tank of 10.5 litres.

As it is a maxi-scooter, the Burgman Street 125 will not have direct rivals. However, it will pose the challenge to established 125cc scooters like the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125. Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter is expected to be between Rs 65,000 to 70,000, ex-showroom.