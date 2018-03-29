Director Sukumar's Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni as leads is a period revenge drama that is set against the backdrop of a drought-stricken fictional village, named Rangasthalam.

The story: Written by Sukumar, the movie revolves around the character of a semi-deaf engineer named Chitti Babu, who runs a boat for his livelihood. He falls in love with Ramalakshmi. He becomes the trusted person for all the powerful landlords, who are fighting to gain supremacy in village politics. How he handles the situation when a villager files nomination against these landlords forms the crux of the story.

Cast: Ram Charan is playing a semi-deaf sound engineer Chitti Babu in Rangasthalam, while Samantha Akkineni appears as his love interest Ramalakshmi. Pooja Hegde makes a cameo with an item song, Jigelu Rani. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Amit Sharma, Naresh, Rohini, Bramhaji, Gauthami and Rajesh Diwakar plays pivotal key roles.

Crew: The crew of the movie who have handle the important departments are: Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan of Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage fame have produced it under their banner Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music and background score, Rathnavelu handled the cinematography, Navin Nooli handled editing, Rama Krishna Monika took care of the art department, Ram-Laxman handled the action choreography and Chandrabose penned the lyrics.

Budget: Rs 60 crore

Theatrical rights: Rs 80 crore

Music rights: Rs 15 crore

Satellite rights: Rs 20 crore

Hindi Dubbing rights: Rs 10.50 crore

Censorship: U/A certificate

Running time: 179 minutes

Release date: March 30, 2018

