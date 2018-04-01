Ram Charan's Rangasthalam continued to storm the worldwide box office Saturday, taking its two-day total collection beyond Rs 60 crore gross mark.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, the Sukumar-directed period drama was released in over 1,500 screens across the globe March 30 and has opened to a thunderous response. Rangasthalam collected Rs 43.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie earned Rs 28.30 crore for its distributors on its opening day.

Rangasthalam is the biggest opener for Ram Charan, Sukumar, and Mythri Movie Makers, and has beat the records of their previous hits Dhruva, Nannako Prematho and Janatha Garage, respectively. It also emerged as the sixth all-time biggest opening Telugu film worldwide and eighth all-time biggest opener southern film in the global market.

The Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer received a positive talk from everyone and the word of mouth helped the movie remain rock-steady at the ticket counters around the world on Saturday. When compared to its opening day, Rangasthalam witnessed around 50 percent drop in its collection on its second day, as it did not have extra shows (Premieres and benefit shows) and high ticket pricing.

Rangasthalam is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 21 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday. Its two-day total collection has reached Rs 63.80 crore gross in the global market. The movie is estimated to have earned approximately Rs 13.56 crore for its distributors on Saturday.

In two days, Rangasthalam has collected approximately Rs 41.86 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 80 crore on its global theatrical rights. The movie has recovered over 50 percent of their investments in two days. Now the movie is heading to become hit at the box office in its opening week.

Here are the day-wise earnings and distributors' earnings of Rangasthalam in various areas around the world. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures released by the makers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.