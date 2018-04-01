Rating Rangasthalam

Phaneendra Bhoopathy (Jagapathi Babu), the President of Rangasthalam, has been expoliting the uneducated villagers for several years. He murders the people, who file nomination for the post of the president and raise voice against his tyranical rule. Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty) is the brother of Chitti Babu (Ram Charan), who is a deaf sound engineer and is in love with Ramalakshmi (Samantha Akkineni)

Kumar is well-educated and he decides to fight against the tyranical rule of Phaneendra Bhoopathy with the help of Dakshina Murthy (Prakash Raj). But he is murdered by the Murthy's henchman. What is the reason behind his assasination? How does deaf Chittibabu unravels the mystery and takes revenge? Answers to these questions forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Rangasthalam deals with tried-and-tested story. Director Sukumar makes it an interesting watch with his brilliant characterisation, some twists and turns. But the film suffers from lengthy and dragging narration. Although he has included some commercial elements, they can't help the director hold the viewers' attention for long. The climax is amazing and it compensates everything.

But what is praiseworthy about Sukumar is that Rangasthalam is set in 1980s and his vision of the fictional village and creation of the ambience. The director has given his attention to every intricate details. Though he has taken cinematic liberties in some places, they go unnoticed by the film goers.

Performances: Ram Charan has undergone makeover as a villeger, who is a hearing-impaired guy. It is a challenging role for him and the mega power star has delivered his career best performance, which is the highlight of Rangasthalam. Samantha Akkineni steals the show with her brilliant expressions and chemistry with Cherry.

Aadhi Pinisetty has good scope for acting and he has done a brillint job in Rangasthalam. Anasuya Bharadwaj stands out with her performance as Rangamma athamma. Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Naresh, Rohini, Bramhaji and Rajesh Diwakar have done justice to roles. Pooja Hegde manages to impress the viewers with her dance moves in the item song Jigellu Rani.

Technial: The rich production values are other saving graces of Rangasthalam after performances of the lead actors. Devi Sri Prasad's songs are already hit with the audience. Their placement is good and they gel well with narration of the story. His background score elevates several sentimental scenes. Picturisation, selection of location and costumes, action and dance choreography, art direction are other attractions on the technical front.

Verdict: Rangasthalam boasts of sterling performances by the lead actors and rich production values, but the routine script, lengthy and slow-paced narration makes the movie one-time watch.

