Many celebs are impressed with Rangasthalam and they could not stop raving about Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, director Sukumar, other cast and crew for their wonderful work in the movie.

Rangasthalam, which hit the screens on March 30, is one of the most talked about Telugu movies. Like fans, many celebs from the film industry were curious about the movie after watching the promos and had been eagerly waiting for its release. They watched the movie on the first day of its release and were impressed.

Soon after watching it, some celebs took to Twitter to share their reviews on Rangasthalam. They called the script brilliant, and said the performances of lead actors was stellar apart from rich production values in the movie.

Madhura Sreedhar Reddy: Loved #Rangasthalam. What a brilliant performance by #RamCharan. #ChittiBabu will haunt for many days. Sukumar's conviction in narrating 1980's story is highly commendable. Superb craftsmanship by @ThisIsDSP, Ratnavelu & Naveen Nooli. Forgot to mention about #Rangammatta. @anusuyakhasba's performance as Rangammatta is Superb!!! #Rangasthalam

Maruthi dasari: Watched #Rangasthalam Chittibabu terrific show, Career best performance by #RamCharan Briliant work by @aryasukku Bhai. @Samanthaprabhu2 @AadhiOfficial nailed once again @ThisIsDSP music is fantastic. Summer starts in a grand way.

Anil Ravipudi: CHITTI BABU...reamins... forever in CINEMA....... congratulations each nd every artist..nd technician..#ramcharan. ..Garu @aryasukku Garu.....wahhhhh.. #Rangasthalam Special mention..@ThisIsDSP Garu..songs..BGM... everything..we felt ..we were in the village of Rangasthalam...

Gopi Mohan: #RangaSthalam film showcased #RamCharanTej 's acting talent to the peaks.His performance as Chittibabu is Top Notch.Dir @aryasukku did a great job in enacting performances & emotions from all his characters. My appreciation to his hardwork in delivering such a creative product. Special Mention:After coming out of #Rangastalam theatres we will remember Rangammatha @anusuyakhasba She is perfect for that role.@IamJagguBhai as President is awesome.#Jigelurani @hegdepooja song is big relief.@boselyricist wrote wonderful lyrics.Excellent Production & Art work

SS Karthikeya: Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar Charan Sukumar All the way!!! #Rangasthalam - 2 Men show!! Special mention for @Samanthaprabhu2 for her fantastic performance too and @RathnaveluDop sir for outstanding Raw visuals which made #Rangasthalam look more and more beautiful!