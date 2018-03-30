Director Sukumar's Rangasthalam has opened to a humongous response and is making a superb collection at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie is set to be the biggest opener for Ram Charan.

The rare combo of Ram Charan and Sukumar had created a lot of hype for Rangastalam. The mega power star and Samantha's looks which were unveiled in the initial posters increased the curiosity around the movie. Its teaser, trailer, and songs received a thunderous response, which upped up the viewers' expectations.

The theatrical rights were sold at a record price of Rs 80 crore, which is the highest for a film starring Ram Charan, thanks to all the hype around the film. The distributors made grand arrangements to cash on the hype and released the movie in over 1,500 cinema halls across the globe, March 30. This helped the period drama to register a massive amount of advance booking for its opening day.

The Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer was premiered in the US and other international markets on Thursday and it received a great response everywhere. As per early estimates, Rangasthalam has collected $650,000 at the US box office in the preview shows and become the biggest opener for Cherry.

Rangasthalam is expected to cross the $1 million mark at the US box office in the premiere shows when its final figures are revealed. The distributors are yet to reveal its collection at the box office in other foreign countries.

Its first shows began at 5.00 am on Friday in several centers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Rangasthalam witnessed solid occupancy everywhere with many cinema halls running to packed houses. The movie registered 100 percent occupancy in many centers in the regular morning and matinee shows in these areas. The film received a superb response in Mumbai and other parts of India, as well.

The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection in the afternoon and evening shows. Sreenivasa Kumar tweeted, "Terrific openings & fantastic wom everywhere. usually Fights & dance ll get claps & whistles but in many scenes #MegaPowerstar #RamCharan performance ki huge cheers. One of the Greatest performances in recent times #ChittibabuOnFire."

As per early trends, Rangasthalam would easily collect around Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie will surely become the biggest opener for Ram Charan and Sukumar, beating the records of their movies Dhruva and Nannaku Prematho, which minted Rs 22.30 crore gross and Rs 24.45 crore gross in the global markets on their opening days.

The bosses of Mythri Movie Makers are all thrilled over the massive response for Rangasthalam and they visited Ram Charan's residence to thank him. They tweeted a photo and wrote, "Our Producers just met Chitti Babu and shared the Happiness that #Rangasthalam is giving all of us "