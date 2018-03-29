Director Sukumar's Telugu movie Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, has received positive reviews and good ratings from viewers around the world.

Rangasthalam is a period revenge drama and Sukumar has written the story and screenplay for the movie, which has been produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film has been given a U/A certificate and its runtime is 173 minutes.

Rangasthalam story: The movie is set in the backdrop of a drought-stricken village named Rangasthalam. The film is about Chitti Babu, who is a partially deaf engineer who runs a boat for his livelihood. He fights against the powerful landlords who are fighting for supremacy in his village, and makes water accessible to farmers. How he does it forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Ram Charan plays a brand new character — a partially-deaf engineer — and has done justice to the role. He wins your heart with his action, comic timing and electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Rangasthalam.

Samantha Akkineni had some scope for acting, and she has done a good job of it. Her expressions and chemistry with Cherry are attractions of the film as well. Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and others have also done justice to their roles and are among the assets of the movie, say viewers.

Technical: Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Rangasthalam has fantastic production values. Devi Sri Prasad's hit songs and background score, Chandrabose's lyrics, Rathnavelu's beautiful camera work, amazing sets depicting the 1980s created by art director Rama Krishna Monika, Ram-Laxman's stunning action choreography, and Navin Nooli's editing and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say audiences.

Rangasthalam review live updates: We bring some viewers' verdict on the film, as shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response:

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

EXCLUSIVE First Review #Rangasthalam from #UAE Censor Board ! Paisa Vasool Commercial Masala flick. #RamCharan, @Samanthaprabhu2 & #JagapatiBabu gave Power Packed Performances ! Engaging Story & Direction by #Sukumar & Rocking Songs by @ThisIsDSP ! Go for it. 3.5*/5*

