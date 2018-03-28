Ram Charan's Rangasthalam is set for a big release in North America. It will break the records mega family heroes' DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadh, Fidaa, Khaidi No 150 and Agnyathavasi at the US box office.

After megastar Chiranjeevi, many others from his family have made debut as heroes in Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela. People who love the actors from their family call themselves 'mega fans' and the heroes are called 'mega heroes' in general.

In US, the mega heroes enjoy a huge fan base. Many of their films churned out good collections at the US box office.

Five of Pawan Kalyan's films grossed $1 million in the US, namely: Agnyaathavaasi, Katamarayudu, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi and Gabbar Singh. Allu Arjun's four films collected $1 million at the US box office. They include Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham.

Even Varun Tej, who made his debut in 2014, has two $1-million grossing films in the form of Fidaa and Toli Prema. Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, his comeback film after a gap of 10 years, minted $1 million in the US.

When compared to other mega heroes, Ram Charan has not made it big at the US box office. He has only one $1-million grossing film – Dhruva. It collected $1.47 million.

Now, all eyes are on Ram Charan's next outing Rangasthalam, which is set to release in North America on March 29.

Many people from the Telugu industry are predicting how much the Ram Charan starrer will collect at the US box office. Everyone is curious to know whether it will beat the records of mega heroes' films.

Ever since the movie went on floors, Rangasthalam has been the talk of the town. Its posters, teasers, trailer, and songs have received a thunderous response. It's giving acting goals to other actors in the industry. The hype surrounding the movie helped sell the overseas theatrical rights at a record price.

The distributors are busy making grand arrangements for the release of Rangasthalam to cash in on the fanbase of the mega family. They have already booked 194 screens for the film in the US and it is the biggest number for a film starring Ram Charan. The movie is receiving a massive response in advance booking, meaning it could be the biggest opener for Ram Charan ever.

The film fraternity is also curious whether it will beat the records of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Khaidi No 150 and Agnyathavasi, which collected $400,000, $1.29 million and $1.51 million, respectively, at the US box office in the premiere shows.

It should also be seen whether it will smash the records of Khaidi No 150, Fidaa and Agnyathavasi, which have grossed $2.447 million, $2.067 million and $2.065 million, respectively, at the US box office in lifetime collection.