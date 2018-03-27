Rangasthalm star Ram Charan, who turned 33 today, is swamped by birthday wishes from celebs and friends. Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, and several other Telugu celebs wished the mega power star and also shared rare photos with him.

Ram Charan was born in Chennai to megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha on March 27, 1985. He made his acting debut with Chirutha in 2007. The actor has starred in over 10 movies in his career spanning over a decade.

The mega power star has recently wrapped up the shooting of Rangasthalam and waiting for its release. His next film is with director Boyapati Srinu and is all set to start shooting for the same. The makers of both these films released special posters on the occasion of Ram Charan's 33rd birthday.

Along with millions of fans, many celebs also wished him and tweeted some rare photos taken with Charan on various occasions. Here's taking a look at them.

DVV Entertainment: Wishing Mega Power Star #RamCharan garu a very Happy Birthday. #HBDDearestRamCharan

Mythri Movie Makers: Wishing our Chitti Babu lifelong happiness and health ❤️ #HBDDearestRamCharan

Rana Daggubati: Happiest Birthday to you my oldest, bestest...foreverest...you know what I'm saying don't you!...

Allu Sirish: Happy birthday to my favourite cousin, my well wisher, one of the most kind hearted and intelligent person I know. Have a great year RC bro. #HBDDearestRamCharan

Kajal Aggarwal: #HBDDearestRamCharan!! Hope you have the most amazing day and a great year ahead... Looking forward to watch #Rangasthalam Good luck :)

Vennela Kishore: Wishing a happy happy happy birthday to our Mega Power Star..All set for #Rangasthalam FDFS

BVS Ravi: Wish one of my most favourite persons in our industry a very very happy birthday !!! Wish to see #RamCharan scale greater heights with age. #HBDDearestRamCharan

Bandla Ganesh: #HBDRamCharan many many happy returns of the day sir

Madhura Sreedhar Reddy: Wishing #MegaPowerStar #Ramcharan a great and successful year ahead. 3 more days to go for #Rangasthalam. Can't wait!!!

Sreenu Vaitla: Wishing Mega Power star Ramcharan a very Happy Bday ! Have a great year ahead .My best wishes for #Rangasthalam ..looking forward !

Gopichand Malineni: Many more happy returns of the day to Mega power star ramcharan !! #HBDDearestRamCharan

SVC: Wishing Megapower Star Ram Charan a Very Happy Birthday #HBDDearestRamCharan