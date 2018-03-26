Mega power star Ram Charan, who is waiting for Rangasthalam's release, will turn 33 on March 27 and his father, megastar Chiranjeevi presented a special birthday gift, days ahead of his birthday.

Seems like the proud father loves to pamper his superstar son, as he has given Ram Charan an expensive birthday gift. The gift is a custom-designed watch from the US. Cherry's wife Upasana Kamineni tweeted a photo featuring the megastar and his wife Sureka presenting the gift to their son.

Besides the picture, Upasana Kamineni also wrote, "Mr.C gets Timeless love for his birthday ❤️#happybirthdayMrC #ramcharan #megastarchiranjeevi (sic)"

Later, Ram Charan took to his Facebook account to thank his father Chiranjeevi for the special gift. The Rangasthalam star shared a couple of photos and wrote, "Thank you dad & mom for a timeless gift in advance..#megastarchiranjeevi (sic)"

Ram Charan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Rangasthalam, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 30. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his forthcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Both the father and son found some time off from their busy schedules to spend this occasion together.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were recently spotted twinning in a white kurta and bearded look at the high-end bungalow restaurant, Olive Bistro in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The father-son duo seemed to be making the most of time.

Cherry's wife Upasana Kamineni took to her Instagram and shared the picture of the father-son duo, captioning it, "It's so important to take time out to spend with ur parents #bonding . It's a priceless gift Specially father & son. #familygoals likefather likeson #RamCharan (sic)"

With just two days left for Ram Charan's birthday, the fans of the mega family have already started the celebrations. Cake cutting and holding blood donation are arranged in different parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A fan named AhiTeja Bellamkonda‏ (@ahiteja666) tweeted on March 24, "We are celebrating our MegaPowerstar #RamCharan birthday in advance tomo from 10am at Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank. Blood Camp,Cake cutting followed lunch for all the fans. All are WELCOME..RT&Share‍♂️ Make Good use of your sunday #AdvanceHBDRamcharan (sic)"