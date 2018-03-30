The film critics are going gaga over Sukumar's strong script, characterization, Rama Charan and Samantha's performance and the rich production values of the period drama Rangasthalam. However, they found the movie to be a little slow and dragging narration was disappointing.

Written by director Sukumar, Rangasthalam is a period drama that is set in the 1980's and the backdrop is a fictional village, called Rangasthalam. The movie revolves around the character of a semi-deaf sound engineer Chittibabu (Ram Charan), who is in love with Ramalakshmi (Samantha Akkineni). How he fights against the powerful landlords to solve the water problem of the villagers forms the crux of the story.

Rangasthalam deals with a story that took place almost 38 years ago. So Creating a rustic village and bringing in the nuances of the 1980s' era and still keeping it real and relatable for today's audience sure posed as a challenge. Nonetheless, Sukumar successfully recreates the era by making sure that the characterization, costumes, sets, dialogues, and situations bespeak every inch of the era that the movie was set in. And this minute detailing has left the critics in awe.

Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni who have shared the screen space for the first time have delivered stellar performances. Their amazing expressions and chemistry are the highlights of the movie. Sukumar has brought out on the screen the acting brilliance of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty and other pivotal key actors. say the critics.

Mythri Movie Makers have made sure Rangasthalam has great production values, say the critics, who are in love with Devi Sri Prasad's songs and background score, Chandrabose's lyrics, Rathnavelu's camera work, art director Rama Krishna Monika's sets, Ram-Laxman's action, dialogues, and costumes. They are equally impressed with Navin Nooli's editing but trimming some scenes in the second half could have made the runtime crisper.

Rangasthalam has been rated 3.25 out of 5-star rating. We bring you some critics' verdict and ratings for the movie. Continue to see them in the Rangasthalam review round up.

Rangasthalam is a raw drama backed by Ram Charan's unexpected stellar performance, meticulous artwork to portray 80s ambience of a rustic village. However, terribly dragged overdose of sentiment scenes in second half kills the commercial aspect to an extent. Again in Climax , Ram Charan's brilliant act turns saving grace. Box-office performance depends on how fans embrace this different film from a mass star.

