Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has received fantastic response at the worldwide box office in the first weekend, with its total global collection surpassing Rs 85 crore mark in just three days.

Rangasthalam is one of the most-talked about and highly-awaited Telugu movies of 2018. A host of aspects including Ram Charan-Sukumar combo, story, characterization and its amazing promos had created massive hype, which helped the makers sell its theatrical rights at record prices. The distributors made grand arrangements for its release and the film got good advance booking.

Released in over 1,500 screens on March 30, Rangasthalam, which opened to overwhelming response, collected Rs 43.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 28.35 crore for its distributors. The movie became the biggest opener for Ram Charan and director Sukumar.

The Sukumar-directed period drama garnered good talk from the critics and audiences. A strong word-of-mouth took its collection upwards on Saturday and Sunday. As per early estimates, Rangasthalam has collected approximately Rs 88 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Dhruva had collected Rs 89.60 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime and it was the highest grossing film for Ram Charan. At the time of writing this article, Rangasthalam has shattered the record in just three and half day. The movie is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark on Monday and become the first film of Ram Charan to achieve this feat.

Made on budget of Rs 60 crore, its global theatrical rights fetched Rs 80 crore for its producers. Rangasthalam is estimated to have earned Rs 56 crore for its distributors and recovered 70 percent of their investments in just three days. The movie is expected to return another 30 percent on the weekdays.

Here are the day-wise earnings of Rangasthalam's distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures released by the makers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.