Filmmaker and occasional actor Karan Johar is back with his popular chat show, Koffee with Karan season 6 (KWK6). The Koffee with Karan 6 premiere episode will be aired on October 21, 2018, at 9 pm IST on Star World. Fans of the show can't wait for it to air again, but some Bollywood buffs think it's the same old show with the same old guests who are usually Karan Johar's BFFs and agree to come on the show just for him.

On Koffee with Karan 6, we shall see Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hollywood actor-singer Will Smith, and more! Has KJo's favourite Shah Rukh Khan skipped it this time?

Well, like it or hate it, one cannot ignore it! Let's face it - almost all seasons of Koffee with Karan have been entertaining, even if some of the guests are on it just to promote their films, or better still, to talk about their co-stars or former lovers from B-town. Here's a look at the who's who of Bollywood who are part of the Koffee with Karan 6 guest list!

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on Koffee with Karan 6

When we first told you that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were going to grace the opening episode of Koffee with Karan 6, we wondered if the two Bollywood beauties will talk about actor Ranbir Kapoor. He is, after all, Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend and Alia Bhatt's current beau! As it turns out, they will be talking about him, and also girl power. "Season opener!!!!!!! #girlpower all the way!!! @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt", said KJo on Instagram, as he posed with the two divas.

It may be recalled that Deepika Padukone along with Sonam Kapoor had appeared in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 3, and created controversy with their comments on their ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor. Let's see what Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will have to say about Ranbir!

Karan Johar's protegee Alia Bhatt had also featured on the opening episode of Koffee with Karan 5 on November 6, 2016, along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, to promote their film Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture with Deepika Padukone from the sets of KWK6, saying, "Cuppa koffee with this beauty @deepikapadukone", with heart symbols and all.

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan 6

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are a slightly unlikely pair to appear on Koffee with Karan 6. But the two stars appear in the Salman Khan mega film Bharat, in which Katrina Kaif is playing the lead role after Priyanka Chopra's exit. So, it makes sense for KJo's protege Varun Dhawan and his good friend Katrina Kaif to be seen together on KWK6. Let's see what they chat about!

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan 6

With Koffee with Karan 6, the father-daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will appear together onscreen for the first time! So what if it is just the small screen (yet)? We remember an old episode of a music reality show where little Sara Ali Khan was in the audience while her father was on stage. Apart from that, we have not seen them together except in family pictures. It will be fun and interesting to see the equation they share.

"Today was day 1 for the shoot of #koffeewithkaran ! Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo! #saifalikhan and @saraalikhan95", said Karan Johar on Instagram with their picture.

Aamir Khan - only solo guest on Koffee with Karan 6

The Perfectionist Khan does it differently every time. While in Koffee with Karan 5, Aamir Khan had appeared along with his Dangal daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, on Koffee with Karan season 6 he is the only solo guest. KJo revealed that actress Malaika Arora Khan will appear in Aamir Khan's episode of KWK 6.

"@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!! #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and the judge of that round!!!" revealed Karan Johar.

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar along with Will Smith on Koffee with Karan 6

The wacky Ranveer Singh and the fun but mellow Ranbir Kapoor have appeared together on Koffee with Karan earlier, but in Koffee with Karan 6, Ranveer Singh has been 'paired up' with actor Akshay Kumar. Let's see what aspect of their friendship we get to see on KWK6. "The koffee boys in the house!!! Wild whacky and beyond! @akshaykumar @ranveersingh @starworldindia @hotstar #koffeewithkaran," said Karan Johar on Instagram.

But a surprise will be in the form of Hollywood actor-singer Will Smith, who was recently in India and has shot for KWK6. Sharing a picture with Will Smith and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar said, "Where there's a WILL there's a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai".

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan 6

It is after actress Sridevi's death that actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor got close in the real sense to their sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. While Arjun and Anshula were born to Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

As Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor appear on Koffee with Karan 6, for the first time their fans will be able to see the brother-sister equation. Arjun has revealed that he got to learn some new things about Janhvi through KWK6. We hope their bond only grows after this.

"The #koffeewithkaran sibling episode! Was so lovely to chat with this hysterical brother sister duo!!! @arjunkapoor @janhvikapoor", said Karan Johar about Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Apart from these guests, there will be some surprise appearances in these episodes. There may be more pairs appearing on the show that may not have been revealed. All we can wait for is for Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to make an appearance on Koffee with Karan 6. And maybe Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, too? What say?

Watch this space for updates on Koffee with Karan 6 that starts on October 21, 2018 at 9 pm IST on Star World in India.