Well, we don't mean to compare two women just for the sake of it. But when it is a big movie like Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan, with a big star cast like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, as also British actor Lloyd Owen, comparisons are bound to happen even among the male stars and not just the female leads.

Last week, the first look of four of the Thugs of Hindostan actors was revealed, except Aamir Khan's look for which fans are waiting with bated breath. Seeing the two beauties, the senior Katrina Kaif and the Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh having distinct looks in Thugs of Hindostan, we decided to do a poll on whose look was better.

While Katrina Kaif plays Suraiyya, a dancer and performer, Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a feisty warrior in Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina Kaif's look is no different from her previous avatar as Chikni Chameli in the song of the same name from the film Agneepath, but it is Fatima Sana Shaikh's avatar as a rugged bow and arrow expert that we liked.

But most people thought otherwise. The International Business Times, India poll result on Katrina Kaif versus Fatima Sana Shaikh is out, and fans have liked Katrina Kaif's look better. Over 40 percent, 40.81 to be precise, voted for Katrina Kaif.

However, Fatima Sana Shaikh's fans can take heart in that she has lost in the poll only by a little over 5 percent. Fatima's votes stand at 35.43 percent. Fans who thought both Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh are hot in Thugs of Hindostan were 18.83 percent, while a meagre 4.93 percent voted that both actresses did not look hot in the movie's promotionals.

Take a look at the International Business Times, India Poll Results:

Even with this poll, we are sure that fans are eager to watch the performance of both Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan. In fact, Fatima is known to resemble Katrina and we will want to see if they have a connection in the film.

Thugs of Hindostan releases on Thursday, November 8, 2018, which is a holiday for the festival of Diwali. The film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

After Thugs of Hindostan,YRF's next historical will be the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, based on the legend of a dacoit gang fighting against the British.

For now, the excitement is building up for Thugs of Hindostan and we can't wait to see what it will be like!