Yash Raj Films (YRF) movie Thugs of Hindostan is the most talked about movie this year. It will release on Diwali on November 8. Toplining big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is produced by Aditya Chopra and helmed by writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who had directed Dhoom:3 for YRF.

The first look of the characters of Thugs of Hindostan is being released in instalments through motion posters, with the name and look of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and the villain Lloyd Owen being revealed. Next, Aamir Khan's character from Thugs of Hindostan will be unveiled.

The larger-than-life movie has the look and feel of The Pirates of the Caribbean series. But it is the women characters who have intrigued us. Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh have equally important roles as their male counterparts in the film.

While Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a skilled warrior named Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina Kaif plays Suraiyya, an "outrageously beautiful performer".

While Fatima Sana Shaikh's look seems really cool in a rugged warrior avatar, Katrina Kaif as the dancer is HOT, but she reminds us of her hotness in her item song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath.

Cast your vote on whose look you like better! And then scroll down to know more about the characters.

Katrina Kaif is Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan, the "most gorgeous girl" and dancer in British India who makes every man crave for her. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira is fiery and stunning, and a talented fighter, specialising in bow and arrow combat.

While Katrina Kaif may be channelling her item girl avatar for Thugs of Hindostan, her fans will throng to the theatres to watch her dance, just like the men for her character in the film. As for Fatima Sana Shaikh, we believe she will bring in something very unique to Thugs of Hindostan, just like she did to her debut film Dangal where she played wrestler Geeta Phogat.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Khudabaksh, the commander of the Thugs of Hindostan. Now let's wait and see what Aamir Khan's character look like in the film!

As mentioned earlier, Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 8, and is likely to be a blockbuster on Diwali. Take a look at the logo of Thugs of Hindostan.