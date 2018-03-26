Here's an exciting news for fans of Koffee With Karan. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is set to host the sixth season of his popular chat show soon.

According to a DNA report, KJo will return with Koffee With Karan 6 in September this year. It stated that the team of the controversial chat show was planning to bring newly-weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the first celebrity guests of the season.

A source told DNA: "Currently, Karan is judging India's Next Superstars that will wind up on April 8. He was part of the musical show Dil Hai Hindustani with Badshah last year, but this time, he has excused himself as he wanted to concentrate on his next directorial project for which he wants to take a break of four months from TV. However, he will be back with the sixth season of his controversial chat show Koffee With Karan in September. Apart from his regular celebrity guests, efforts are on to have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the show. In fact, the team wants to open the show with them."

Speculations regarding the celebrities who would grace Koffee With Karan 6 are also doing the rounds. Every season, Karan introduces fresh faces and we wonder if the new season would see debutantes Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan be part of it.

For those unaware, late legendary actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which is produced by Karan. The filmmaker-producer, who is close to the Kapoor family, had stood by Janhvi and the grief-stricken family after the sudden demise of Sridevi.

Karan also took Sara under his wings recently. He took to Twitter to announce that Simmba will feature the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh alongside Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film.

With the two star kids all set to enter Bollywood, we hope mentor Karan will provide them a platform to promote their respective films in his massively popular chat show. But, will the two young ladies -- probable future competitors-- share the same stage? Only time will tell.