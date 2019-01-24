The Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy turned into a saga as from the time the show aired on January 6 to the time BCCI finally decided to lift their suspension on January 24. The duo made an appearance on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan and since then, their lives have been turned upside down.

Here's a complete timeline of the Pandya-Rahul controversy.

Pandya, Rahul make "sexist" and "misogynistic" comments

The comments made by Rahul and Pandya were unanimously deemed to be "sexist" and "misogynistic". The duo faced major backlash on social media. Pandya was particularly guilty of derogating women as he narrated his off-field encounters. One of the many controversial things said by the all-rounder was, "Aaj mai kar ke aya" – referring to the time he lost his virginity.

Pandya apologises on social media

Facing major backlash on social media, Pandya quickly took to his Twitter account and sent out an apology where he said that he got "a bit carried away" and that he did not "mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments." Meanwhile, Rahul did not make any public statement.

BCCI hands show cause notice

Barely hours after Pandya's apology, BCCI handed the pair a show cause notice giving them 24 hours to explain their demeanour on the talk-show.

Pandya apologises with "sincere regret"

The all-rounder said that he did not comprehend the extent to which his statements would be offensive and that he will ensure such incidents do not repeat themselves in the future.

"I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful," stated Pandya's response, as quoted by PTI.

Pandya, Rahul facing a two-match ban

"I am not convinced with Hardik's explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead," CoA member Vinod Rai had told PTI.

He further added that co-member Diana Edulji is seeking legal opinion on the course of action. There have been indications that Pandya could face an extended ban too.

Captain Kohli speaks out

Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke out regarding the matter in the pre-match press conference ahead of India's first ODI against Australia in Sydney. He said, "We, definitely, as the Indian cricket team do not support views like that and that has been communicated."

However, he clearly mentioned that this incident does not affect the dressing room camaraderie.

Pandya, Rahul sent home

The pair was a part of India's squad to play Australia and New Zealand in the limited overs series but was sent home from Australia. They were suspended from playing any form of cricket anywhere pending further inquiry.

Pandya's father speaks out

Himanshu Pandya, Hardik's father said that his son's comments should not be taken too seriously as he was speaking in an entertainment show. He called his son innocent with a fun-loving nature.

Pandya, Rahul tender unconditional apology

"Yes, Hardik and Rahul have submitted their reply to the fresh show-cause notices that were served to them. They have tendered unconditional apology," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying.

While CoA chief Vinod Rai believes that the players' careers should not be affected, Diana Eduji has gone on record saying that she wants a complete probe into the matter.

Karan Johar regrets 'damage' caused

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me. It's now gone into a zone which is beyond my control," Karan Johar told ET Now.

Pandya, Rahul bans lifted 'with immediate effect'

"Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect," a statement released by BCCI read.

