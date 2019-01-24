Committee of Administrators has just announced that the bans on cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been lifted with immediate effect.

The statement released by the BCCI said, "Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect."

More to follow...