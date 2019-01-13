Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been called up as a replacement for the suspended Hardik Pandya for the ODI series against Australia. Shankar will join the squad for the 2nd ODI.

Young Punjab batsman Shubman Gill has been roped in for the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand and has replaced KL Rahul.

Rahul and Pandya were sent back home ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Sydney after they made 'inappropriate comments' on Koffee with Karan, which is a TV talk show.

"Vijay Shankar will join the team before the start of the 2nd ODI in Adelaide," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, referring to Tuesday's match.

"He will be a part of the squad for the ODI series in Australia and the tour to New Zealand. Shubman Gill has been picked for the ODI and Twenty20 series in New Zealand."

Pandya, Rahul suspended pending an investigation

Although both Hardik and Rahul have apologised for their comments and behaviour, the BCCI has suspended them pending an enquiry. Indian captain Virat Kohli too lashed out at them and said that the Indian team does not stand by the comments made by the players.

"We, definitely, as the Indian cricket team, do not support views like that and that has been communicated," Kohli said ahead of the first ODI against Australia at SCG. "I can definitely say that as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers we definitely don't align with those views and those are purely individual views.

"From the Indian cricket team point of view, any inappropriate comments that are made in that scenario are something that we definitely don't support and the two concerned players felt what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what's happened," he added.

Vijay Shankar has been a consistent performer in Indian domestic circuit and his all-round abilities can render good balance to the Indian side. Also, young Gill has been in prolific form with the bat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and this call-up is definitely one of for the future as he has already impressed almost everyone who has seen him playing.