After being slapped with a showcause notice and a suspension, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have tendered an unconditional apology for their 'inappropriate comments' on popular talk show Koffee With Karan. This comes even as the CoA members are at loggerheads over the quantum of punishment that should be meted out to the players.

While CoA chief Vinod Rai believes that the players should be given a dressing down and their careers should not be affected, Diana Eduji has gone on record saying that she wants a complete probe into the matter.

An inquiry will be conducted

"Yes, Hardik and Rahul have submitted their reply to the fresh show-cause notices that were served to them. They have tendered unconditional apology. The CoA chief has instructed the CEO to conduct an inquiry as per clause 41 (c) of the new BCCI constitution," a senior BCCI official said.

Despite the aplogy, as many as 10 BCCI units, including CoA member Diana Edulji, have placed a demand for a special General Meeting with an aim to appoint an ombudsman to carry out an inquiry.

However, Rai said via an email that the BCCI is not looking to end young careers and that the investigation will not be a cover-up by any means.

"Please be assured that the desire to conduct the inquiry is not a desire to 'cover up'. The interest of cricket in India has to be kept in mind. The off the ground act of the players was deplorable. It was crass as I said immediately after reading the comments," Rai wrote in the aforementioned email.

"It is our responsibility to reprimand them, take corrective action, sensitise them of their misdemeanour and then get them back on to the ground once they have suffered the consequences," he further added.

Rai also said that the players have already been shamed by being asked to return from an ongoing tour. He also said that a fair probe will be carried out without any bias or any coverup. After the apology it will be interesting to see how the entire episode pans out.