The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 9,000-mark tally while the death toll has crossed 330. According to the latest updates by the Ministry of Health, 51 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today morning at 10 am on the Covid-19 lockdown, after requests from states to extend it. PM Modi is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and exemptions, if any, during the address.

The central government has disclosed a plan to colour-code all districts in India during the period of the ongoing lockdown- red for areas with more than 15 positive cases, orange for those below that threshold and green for districts that have not reported any cases or infection.

Meanwhile, 1,866,460 people have been infected worldwide, while 115,244 have died from the Covid-19 pandemic.

