While the number of Covid positive cases keep mounting in the country, India is all set to 'unlock' all its services and let the public life merge in their daily chores. On the final day of the last phase of the nation-wide lockdown, India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry's Sunday morning tally.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 tracker, India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with its tally of 1,82,143.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood to 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Meanwhile, several states released guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown, or 'Unlock 1.0', starting Monday, June 1.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu report highest cases

After the Centre allowed the lifting of restrictions on inter-state movement of people, states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases, and those in the Northeast on Sunday decided to continue with the curbs after the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Health Department reported the detection of 2,487 new cases of Covid-19 and 89 more casualties recorded in the last 24 hours.

With these developments, Maharashtra's tally is now 67,655. Out of these, 36,031 are active cases, and 29,329 have been identified as recoveries.

Others like Rajasthan and Telangana announced they are allowing inter-state movement as part of easing of restrictions under the Unlock 1.0 after such travel was banned for over two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The UP government said there is no ban on interstate travel but left it to the district administrations of Ghaziabad and Noida to take a call on the movement of people from adjoining Delhi.

PM Modi cautions against laxity

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against showing any laxity in the fight against Covid-19 and asked them to be "extra alert and careful", while acknowledging that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the crisis.

"Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option", Modi said, as the Centre's three-phase unlock plan that will restrict curbs to containment zones kicks in from Monday after the end of the fourth phase of the national lockdown.

PM Narendra Modi also said he is doing everything in his capacity to look into the problems of everyone in the nation, adding that the fight against coronavirus is "long one".

While addressing his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi said, "The road ahead is a long one. We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known."

States extend lockdown

While granting some relaxations, states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Mizoram, Meghalaya etc, extended the lockdown till June 30, while lifting some restrictions.

The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state till June 30, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas, and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on an odd-even basis.