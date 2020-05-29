India on Friday, May 28, not only recorded its largest jump in new cases as it added 7,466 new Covid patients in 24 hours, emerging as the ninth worst-hit country in the world by pandemic, but it also surpassed China's toll of 4,638 so far as it recorded 4,706 deaths.

While China was the first country to report disease last December and recorded over 84,000 total cases so far, India that reported its first case in January end, now has 1,65,799 cases that is more than Turkey's (1,60,979).

42.88 percent recovery marked in India

The only good news for India is that it has shown a 42.88 percent recovery with 71,105 of the patients who contracted the disease being cured and sent back home. In the past one day, 175 deaths were also reported.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu showed a jump of around 1,000 cases as Maharashtra continued to contribute a lion's share, it was still the worst-hit state that reported 59,546 cases so far. Tamil Nadu now has 19,372 and Delhi 16,281 cases.

Gujarat reported 15,562 cases, Rajasthan 8,067, Madhya Pradesh 7,453, and Uttar Pradesh 7,170.

Cases increase in Kerala

Kerala which had almost flatten the curve is witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, there are now 1,088.

The number of cases have spiked in the North East, with Assam having 856 cases.

Other States and UTs have also reported a steady increase and West Bengal now has 4,536 cases, Telangana (2,256), Punjab (2,158), Jammu and Kashmir (2,036), Bihar (3,296) and Andhra Pradesh(3,251).

India is currently in the fourth phase of lockdown which is till May 31. Cases spiked at record rate during the lockdown 4.0 that allowed much relaxation.