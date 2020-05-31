Following the new order by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines for phased opening and resumption of services outside the containment zone across the state from immediate effect. The new rule will be in effect till June 30th.

Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, T M Vijay Bhaskar on Sunday, May 31 released an order which stipulated what all sectors and services would be able to resume their functioning from June 8.

What is allowed and what is not?

As per the order here all the sectors and service outside of the non-containment zone that would be able to begin the services. In phase 1 starting from June 8, religious places/places of worships, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality services would be allowed to resume their operation.

Educational institutes like school, colleges and training centres would be likely opened in the second phase of the relaxation. The government would decide to open up the educational institutes in consultation with teachers and parents. Based on the feedback, the government would decide when to open school colleges.

Resumption of international air travel, metro and opening of cinema halls, gym etc have been put on hold. Depending on the situation in the first and second phase, the decision about the openings of the following services would be decided in the third phase.

1. International air travel, except as permitted by MHA

2. Metro rail

3. Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, bars, assembly halls etc

4. Social political cultural and religious functions

Night-time curfew to remain

Night-time curfew to remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am. People are strictly prohibited from going out during the curfew time except for essential services like medical emergencies.

For the containment zone, lockdown shall continue till June 30. No one is allowed to go in or outside of these zones except for medical emergencies or for procuring essential goods and services.

Unrestricted movement of person and goods

Now, there will be no need for separate permission/approval for the movement of people and goods across the state and to other states.

However, matters and movements concerning with COVID 19 situation in other states or countries would continue to be regulated as per SOPs.

Use of Aarogya Setu

The government has advised people to download Aarogya Setu app and regularly update their health status for timely provision of medical attention to those who are at risk.

Violating any of the guidelines mentioned in the order would warrant punitive action against the individual/company under the section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC.