Anchor-actor Rannvijay Singha says the negative aspects of the lockdown is the social injustice and the plight of underprivileged amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rannvijay feels while there are many positives of the lockdown, one can not ignore the negatives.

"I feel like there are many pro's as well as con's in the lockdown; the positive part is to be around my wife and daughter while the negative aspects are the social injustices and the plight of the underprivileged in these unprecedented times," Rannvijay said.

Rannvijay has got wide fame with adventure reality show "Roadies", and he says it is commendable how the show has adapted for more than a decade to remain a "fan-favourite".

He said: "It's really commendable how aRoadies' has adapted for more than a decade to become a fan-favorite and stay relevant in the clutter of so many reality shows. Keeping the safety and well-being of youth as the foremost priority, we are giving contestants the opportunity to express themselves through virtual auditions from their comfort zones and the innovative format has worked wonders for the show."

The actor expressed his views in a conversation with Kusha Kapila in an episode of "Go Fun Yourself", which streams on Voot.