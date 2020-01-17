8:00 pm - And the winners of MTV Splitsvilla 12 are Shrey and Priyamvada.

7:55 pm - Ashish and Meisha have done the second task faster but failed to spell Splitsvilla X2 in their first attempt. Whereas Shrey and Priyamvada were a bit slower and composed but they spelled Splitsvilla X2 in their first attempt.

The total time taken by one couple to complete the entire task is 21 minutes and 32 seconds and for the other couple it is 21 minutes and 6 seconds.

7:54 pm - Meisha picked two wrong answers in the first task, says Sunny Leone. Whereas, Priyam picked only one wrong. That means it cost Ashish-Meisha 30 seconds and Shrey-Priyam 15 seconds.

7:53 pm - "There's only 26 seconds between the two couples," says Rannvijay.

7:47 pm - Ashish and Meisha may have failed to spell Splitsvilla X2 in their first attempt. But they got it right in the third attempt. It's really a close call now between the two couples. Who will win?

7:42 pm - Though Ashish and Meisha managed to guess the movie names, cross the hurdle quickly and arrange the dominos to spell Splitsvilla X2, the couple failed to drop all the dominos to spell the word in the first attempt unlike Shrey and Priyamvada.

7:38 pm - Ashish and Meisha have also managed to arrange three hashtags unlike Shrey and Priyam who failed in it. The challenge has become very interesting now.

7:36 pm - Ashish has finally collected all the four dominos wherein Meisha had to guess Ashish's four important things in life.

7:30 pm - Placing the dominos in a row to make them spell Splitsvilla X2, Shrey and Priyamvada have successfully completed the first challenge. Now it's time for Ashish and Meisha to perform the task.

7:27 pm - Shrey and Priyam have collect all the 10 dominos by crossing the hurdle with their great coordination.

7:25 pm - Now, in the second round, Shrey and Priyamvada will have to guess the movie name through a riddle that will explained to the couple in english.

7:24 pm - Shrey and Priyamvada complete the first task but they failed to break the hashtags.

Finally the day has come at MTV Splitsvilla 12 when one among the two finalists - Shrey and Priyamvada and Ashish and Meisha - will be crowned as the winner. As Splitsvilla 12 has reached its finale, the two couples will be seen battling out to bad the winner's trophy.

As we all know, to emerge as the clear winner, each couple will have to go through different physical and mental task which will determine the fate of the two couples.

So far, Ashish and Meisha have always claimed the throne by winning every task they played. However, the underdogs, Shrey and Priyamvada have come too far to be in the finale thanks to their chemistry.