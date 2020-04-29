The Central government on Wednesday, April 29, issued an order allowing the movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and others stranded at various places following the ongoing nationwide lockdown that is in place to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Centre sets new guidelines

This marks a major development in the opening of the lockdown as hundreds of thousands of workers are stranded at shelter homes in far off places, away from their homes.

All the states and UTs should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

In case a group of persons wishes to move between states, the states concerned may mutually consult and agree on movement by road.

The moving person or persons will be screened and those found asymptomatic will be allowed to proceed.

Buses shall used for transporting groups of people. The buses will be sanitised and will follow safe social distancing norms for seating.

The states falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving state or UT.

On arrival at the destination, such persons will be assessed by the state health authorities and put under home quarantine unless the assessment requires keeping them under institutional quarantine.

They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, they are encouraged to use the Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored.

(With agency inputs)