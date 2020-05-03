In a first high-profile death due to the novel coronavirus in India, Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi (retd) passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Justice Tripathi, who tested positive for Covid-19, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi. He was 62.

Tripathi, who was a former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, was a judicial member of Lokpal.

He tested positive for Covid-19 at AIIMS last month. He had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, since the first week of April.

"He was very sick. He was in the ICU and on ventilator for last three days," one of the sources said.

AK Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal. Tripathi had also served as an Additional Advocate General in Bihar. Later, he was elevated as Additional Judge of the Patna High Court and later the Chief Justice.

His daughter, infected with Covid-19, is still admitted at AIIMS.

