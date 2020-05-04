With the extension of the national lockdown to another two weeks till May 17, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the postponement of the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2020. The new exam date will be announced on May 20, UPSC confirmed.

The Civil Service Preliminary examination 2020 was scheduled for May 31. The preliminary examination is the first stage of UPSC's mammoth examination for the recruitment to various positions in the Civil service sector including the IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS among the other services.

The Prelims exam has been postponed and deferred by the UPSC due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

About 796 vacancies in the civil services have been announced by UPSC earlier. The registration for the exam was over by March.

"The Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 scheduled to be held on 31 May, stands Deferred and the new dates will be made available on 20 May 2020," stated UPSC in its notification.

The final round of the personality tests for the 2019 candidates, which was shedulded to be held from Febrauary was also postponed earlier by the Commission.

Other UPSC exams also postponed

In its report regarding the postponement of the preliminary examination, the Commission stated that the decision was taken considering the high risk of the pandemic and the extension of the nation-wide lockdown.

In addition to the change in dates of the personality tests for 2019 candidates, the notification also stated the deferred dates of exams for the Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical Service Examination, the Combined Medical Services Examination, Central Armed Police Forces Examination as well as the NDA and Naval Academy Examinations.

The UPSC will consider the new dates on May 20 and assured that the dates for these deferred tests or examinations will be declared at a notice of at least 30 days.