Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, January 17 released the results of Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2019 on its website. The exams were held from 1st December to 8th December 2019. The candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 (Group 'A').

The candidates will be required to produce original certificates in support of their claims pertaining:

Age

educational qualifications, community,

EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

Other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test.

The formats of SC/ST/OBC and PwBD certificates and TA Form, etc. can be downloaded from the website of the Commission.

Candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits

For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce original certificates dated earlier than the closing date of the application for Indian Forest Service Examination-2019 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 i.e. 19.03.2019.

For EWS must produce original Income & Asset certificate of issuing date earlier than 01.08.2019.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates

Likely to commence in the month of February 2020.

Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test of candidates being called for Interview may be downloaded from the Commission's Website from 24 Jan 2020.

Candidates not able to download e-Summon Letter for Personality Test

Should immediately contact the office of the Commission through a letter

Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or

Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by

Email on (skindo-upsc@gov.in).

No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview by the Commission. No request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

All the candidates, who qualified for Personality Test/Interview are required to opt in/opt out for publically making available their scores under the Public Disclosure Scheme.

Candidates are advised to go through DoP&T letter No. 39020/1/2016-Estt(B) dated 21.06.2016, 19.07.2017 and Commission's Note on public disclosure portal, of scores of candidates not recommended by the commission against the result of an examination.

Candidates should note that only after submitting their option for opt in/opt out, they will be able to download their e-Summon letter.

With regard to the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), the owing provisions have been made in the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination-2019 Rules:

A candidate who qualifies for Personality Test /Interview on the basis of Result of Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019, will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II. DAF-II will be made available on the Commission's website from 21 /01/2020 to 28 /01/2020 (06:00 P.M)

The preferences once opted and submitted cannot be modified or changed at a later stage. Therefore, the candidates are advised to exercise due diligence while filling up the preferences for Zones as well as Cadres thereunder.

No change in preferences for Zones once indicated by a candidate would be permitted. If a candidate fails to submit the DAF-II by last date/time, it will be considered that the candidate has no preference to make for Zones & Cadres and no request shall be entertained in this regard

No request for any type of change/modification of information already supplied in DAF-II would be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email (skindo-upsc@gov.in) or Fax at numbers indicated above within 7 days of publishing this Press Note.