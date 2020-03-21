Amid the scathing COVID-19 spread, the Union Public Service Commission has issued a notice regarding the change in the prescribed dates on the final round of this year's civil service examinations.

The personality exam marks the final round of the UPSC's civil service Mains examination. The personality test 2019 was scheduled to be held in March 23 to April 3, 2020, which has been postponed now.

The new dates for the personality tests have not yet been released by the union body, but as of now, it is expected to be out at the earliest. The dates once decided, will be published in the official site of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC exam schedule

The UPSC had conducted the Civil Service Main exam from September 20 -29, 2019. The result of the same was announced on January 15, 2020.

Although the personality exam dates are postponed, UPSC has not made any declarations on the changes for the preliminary examinations. UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 preliminary examination is expected to be conducted as per schedule. No confirmation on the same is available for now.

The registration for the UPSC Preliminary examination has ended on March 3, 2020 and the examination will be conducted on May 31, 2020.