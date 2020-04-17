Nikhil Gowda, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, is tying the knot with Revathi in a low-key event held at a farm house in Bidadi in Bengaluru on Friday, 17 April. The wedding event is being held in the presence of family members and close relatives.

The wedding rituals commenced last evening with 'chappara shastra' and 'arashina shastra'. The boy's family has bride's place at 7.30 am and will tie the knot at 9.30 am followed by lunch for the guests.

Around 12 pm, Nikhil's family will comeback to their residence. The wedding will be performed as per the Gowda's customs.

Since the country is under lockdown due to Coronavirus aka Covid-19 outbreak, this has been restricted to limited set of people. Around 60-70 people are gracing their marriage.

"The wedding of my son had been fixed in Ramanagara on April 17. It was planned in a big way. Because of the guidelines due to the virus given by the government and the WHO, it has to be scaled down. Even keeping the family members - my siblings and their families - that (the gathering) comes to 60,70 (invitees)," HD Kumaraswamy told the media.

He apologised his party workers and well-wishers for not inviting them to his son's marriage. "I once again request my well-wishers with folded hands, with pain and apologies - although I wanted to invite you all, these unavoidable circumstances mean it has to be limited and at home. Please forgive me, please don't flout the rules, send them good wishes from home on Friday morning," he added.

However, he has assured of organising a grand wedding reception in Ramanagara once the situation returns to normalcy.

Revathi is an MBA graduate, who is the grand niece of Vijayanagara MLA M Krishnappa. The couple's engagement was held in February.