Nikhil Kumarswamy, actor and the Youth Wing President of Janata Dal (Secular), has finally put an end to the rumours pertaining to his wedding. Well, he has confirmed that he is marrying a girl named Rachita, the grandniece of Vijayanagar, MLA M Krishnappa.

Wedding Date not Fixed

The actor-turned-politician has said that the wedding date is yet to be fixed. "There are different dates on our wedding is doing rounds in media. I will formally announce it once it is confirmed, until then, I request media not to speculate as it creates a lot of confusions in the minds of the people," he said.

A Girl Chosen by Parents

On asking about his fiancée, Nikhil Kumaraswamy indicated that he is marrying the girl shown by his parents and does not know much about her at this stage. "I have not had much interaction with her as the girl is chosen by my parents,"

Nikhil's Request

Talking about the buzz over his marriage on social media, Nikhil Kumar, who gets trolled very often for one or the other reason, said, "I request people to spare her. I am used to criticism and trolling, but she is innocent. Girls are sensitive and such things would affect them a lot," the actor, who is the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, claimed, requesting people through media not to target her.

Like every celebrity, Nikhil Kumaraswamy had become a usual victim of trolling, but it increased manifold once he decided to contest the Loksabha election from the Mandya constituency.

Coming to Revathi, she is said to have done her masters in computer application. Her father Manju is into real estate business.

The rumours of Nikhil and Revathi's wedding started doing rounds after HD Kumaraswamy's family members were spotted at MLA M Krishnappa's residence. However, the former Chief Minister remained light-lipped about the development.

"We are old friends. The families are here for a get-together party," When he was questioned particularly about Nikhil's marriage, he said, "There have been discussions within our family over his marriage. We have been looking out for a girl from a well-cultured family and a girl who fills the absence of a daughter in my household," he told the media.