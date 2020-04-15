A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the government on Wednesday, April 15 issued new guidelines which stated that activities like agriculture, IT, e-commerce and inter-state transport will be allowed after April 20 to "mitigate hardships to the public".

Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products and agriculture marketing through notified mandis and direct and decentralised marketing will be allowed in areas that are not COVID-19 hotspots after April 20. The supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and livestock farming and tea, coffee and rubber plantations will resume.

"To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed."

