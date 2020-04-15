In its series of Doodle, Google continues to thank those sections of workers for their relentless and selfless work dedicated to saving the world from the chains of the novel coronavirus. The Doodle series takes a moment to thank and appreciate the work of medical staff and other people working across different sectors for their unremitting service amid the pandemic.

A token of love for the relentless service

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines," writes Google in their website.

The doodle shows a heart coming out from the letter G that flies and goes towards the E in the word Google.

In the doodle for April 15, Wednesday, Google thanks the heroes like the delivery workers, and those in the packaging, and shipping units. The letter 'e' represented as a delivery truck, happily receives the heart of love and gratitude.

With a huge spike in the demand of goods purchased online; the packaging, shipping and delivery workers had been having a peak time.

With most of the stores kept shut under the lockdown, the public have been largely dependent on the online retail services like Amazon, Flipkart even for the most needed things like tissue rolls, food delivery, etc.

Workers highly prone to the infection

These workers are in fact placing their own health at risk as the recent studies have shown that the coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

It is for this dedicated service that Google expresses the gratitude on behalf of the whole world.

The series has already offered thanks to the medical personnel, emergency workers, scientists, custodians, farmers, grocery store employees and public transportation drivers.