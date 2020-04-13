As the world continues its grapple against the novel coronavirus that continues its spread like a wild fire, Google, through its Doodle series takes a moment to thank and appreciate the work of medical staff and other people for their relentless service amid the pandemic.

In each of the doodles in its series, Google expresses gratitude to people working across different sectors, who jointly help the public in containing the spread of the deadly contagious virus.

A token of love for the relentless service

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines," writes Google in their website.

The doodle show a heart coming out from the letter G that flies and goes towards the E in the word Google.

On April 13, Monday, the Doodle took to thank the doctors, nurses, and medical workers for their selfless service all through day and night to guard the people from the contagion. The illustration features a heart emoji that pops out of 'G' and topples over 'e'. The message over it reads, "To all doctors, nurses and medical workers, thank you".

Doodle dedicated to medical staff

Today's doodle is a part of the series that Google has launched to thank all the emergency responders and those engaged in essential services. With today's doodle, Google thus paid tribute to healthcare workers, who play the most significant role in containing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to this, Google has also created a doodle that expresses gratitude to the grocery shop owners and workers who keep their shops opened for the public, albeit having the risk of contracting the viral infection.