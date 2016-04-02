Sports News
Kolkata flyover collapse: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to pay homage during derby
Watch I-League live: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan live streaming & TV information
Watch India Open semifinals live: Saina Nehwal vs Li Xuerui live streaming and TV information
World T20 final schedule: England vs West Indies TV listings, fixture, date, time and venue
Ravi Shastri to continue as India coach? Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman will decide after team director's contract ends
Play
IBTimes UK sports editor Nick Howson previews the clash between England and the West Indies in Kolkata.
Apr 1, 2016
T20 World Cup final 2016: England vs West Indies preview
Play
Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri was presented with a plate of sizzling sausages on 1 April, as a local radio presenter made good on a promise. W Archer and Son, a local butchers delivered the sausages â€“ named after the Leicester boss â€“ at a press conference before their match against Southampton on 3 April.
Apr 1, 2016
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri presented with sausages at press conference
Play
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed Jack Wilshere to win a spot in Englands Euro 2016 squad despite the midfielder not playing a single game this season through injury.
Apr 1, 2016
Euro 2016: Wenger says Wilshere could play for England
Saina Nehwal reaches India Open semifinal, PV Sindhu exits
Intikhab Alam lays into 'clueless' Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi
Play
Late replacement Lendl Simmons led a charmed life to blast 82 not out and carry West Indies to a nail-biting seven-wicket win in the last over against India in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 on 31 March. Simmons was caught three times at the Wankhede Stadium but made the most of his fortunate reprieves to help West Indies set up a final against England on 3 April.
Apr 1, 2016
T20 World Cup: Lendl Simmons says â€˜today was my dayâ€™
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby schedule: I-League match TV listings, date, time and venue
Mesut Ozil mum on Arsenal future, but insists Premier League title hopes are not yet over
Premier League Week 32 schedule: TV listings, venues, time and dates of all ten matches after international break
