Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri presented with sausages at press conference

Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri was presented with a plate of sizzling sausages on 1 April, as a local radio presenter made good on a promise. W Archer and Son, a local butchers delivered the sausages â€“ named after the Leicester boss â€“ at a press conference before their match against Southampton on 3 April. Apr 1, 2016
T20 World Cup: Lendl Simmons says â€˜today was my dayâ€™

Late replacement Lendl Simmons led a charmed life to blast 82 not out and carry West Indies to a nail-biting seven-wicket win in the last over against India in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 on 31 March. Simmons was caught three times at the Wankhede Stadium but made the most of his fortunate reprieves to help West Indies set up a final against England on 3 April. Apr 1, 2016
