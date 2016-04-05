Sports News
Watch Champions League quarterfinal live: Bayern Munich vs Benfica live streaming & TV info
IPL 2016 Gujarat Lions team preview and squad: Suresh Raina-led side will bank on McCullum and all-rounders
Premier Futsal league to start in India from July 15: Eight teams will participate
Watch UEFA Champions League quarterfinal live: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming and TV information
IPL 2016 Rising Pune Supergiants: Team preview, complete squad of MS Dhoni & co.
Watch I-League live: East Bengal vs Mumbai FC live streaming & TV information
AIFF issues show cause notice to East Bengal star Arnab Mondal for alleged racism
Sarfraz Ahmed replaces Shahid Afridi as Pakistan T20I skipper
Watch I-League live: Shillong Lajong vs Mohun Bagan live streaming & TV information
IPL 2016: Mumbai Indians team preview and squad; Rohit Sharma, Pollard, Harbhajan and Buttler hold the key
IPL 2016: Royal Challengers Bangalore face injury woes; Mitchell Starc set to miss out
ISL: Chennaiyin FC urges AIFF to take action against FC Goa co-owner Srinivas Dempo for conflict of interest
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2016 schedule: Fixtures, TV listings, date, time and venue
Malaysia Open 2016 Superseries schedule: Preview, top stars, TV listings, date and venue
