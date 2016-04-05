Sports News
IPL 2016: Gujarat Lions owner says Suresh Raina will not be under pressure
World T20 2016: Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra named in team of the tournament; full list of players
Waqar Younis resigns from Pakistan head coach role
Claudio Ranieri says Leicester wonâ€™t choke in title raceLeicester boss Claudio Ranieri is confident Leicester wonâ€™t choke and can handle the pressure of the Premier League title race.
Apr 4, 2016
Mark Nicholas apologises to West Indies cricket team for 'disrespectful' comments
Antonio Conte confirmed as new Chelsea manager
Saina Nehwal will be eager to shine in 2016 Malaysia Open Superseries
Mohun Bagan hopeful strict action will be taken by AIFF over alleged racist remarks during Kolkata Derby
India can win 2016 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, but Australia, NZ are tough to beat, says former captain
ICC World T20: Sachin Tendulkar praises West Indies, supports players over WICB issue
ICC World T20 2016 review: Top 5 catches of the tournament
Champions League quarterfinals first leg schedule: TV listings, fixtures, time, dates and venues
Marlon Samuels fined by ICC after sledging Ben Stokes in World T20 final
Former great wants Jose Mourinho to replace Louis Van Gaal at Manchester United next season
