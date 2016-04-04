Sports News
ICC World T20 2016 review: Top 5 batting performances
IPL 2016: Dinesh Karthik excited to play for Gujarat Lions
Arsenal transfer news: Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made his mind up about signing for the Gunners next season
Bahrain GP winner Nico Rosberg pleased with brilliant start, which helped him beat Lewis Hamilton
Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, Yuvraj Singh and more congratulate West Indies after ICC World T20 title win
ICC World T20 2016 was a tournament to savour; now bring on the IPL
Manchester United vs Everton highlights: Watch as Martial strike helps Red Devils earn three crucial points
ICC World T20 Final: Darren Sammy slams WICB and Mark Nicholas after winning the title
England vs West Indies highlights: Relive stunning moment as Carlos Brathwaite strikes four sixes off four balls in WT20 final
Twitter reacts after West Indies beat England to lift World T20 for the second time
England vs West Indies World T20 final highlights: Watch incredible Samuels and Brathwaite give WI the WT20 title
West Indies Women beat Australia by 8 wickets to lift maiden ICC World T20 title
Shahid Afridi quits as captain of Pakistan's T20 squad
England vs West Indies World T20 final as it happened: Samuels and Brathwaite sizzle to help WI win title
