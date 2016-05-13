Sports News
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2016 highlights: Samson and Pant impress as DD end two-match losing streak
Highly-rated Liverpool target Dembele signs up for Borussia Dortmund
Euro 2016: Belgium announce 24-man squad; Eden Hazard named captain
'Call me, Floyd:' UFC boss asks Mayweather how badly he wants to fight McGregor
England squad for 1st Test against Sri Lanka announced: Uncapped Vince and Ball included
Play
IBTimes UK Sports Editor Nick Howson has his say on the England squad for Euro 2016.
May 12, 2016
Euro 2016: Who will be in Roy Hodgsons England squad?
LIVE STREAMING: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) IPL 2016 live cricket score
'Pele of Futsal' Falcao to feature in Premier Futsal league in India
AR Rahman joins Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinav Bindra as ambassador at Rio 2016
India-Australia day-night Test match on the cards next year
Premier Futsal will open new avenues for aspiring young Indian footballers, feels Virat Kohli
ISL 2016 transfers: Former Manchester City forward to join Kerala Blasters?
Vijender Singh's sixth pro bout schedule: Live TV listings, date, time and venue
Former BCCI president Shashank Manohar elected ICC chairman
