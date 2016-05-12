Sports News
Rio Olympics: Narsingh Yadav's name in the list of probables, but decision not final, says WFI official
Forbes list: Real Madrid beat Barcelona as most valuable football club in the world; Manchester United and Arsenal in Top 5
Liverpool vs Chelsea highlights: Watch Hazard's solo goal as Blues are held by Klopp's men
Rio Olympics: Wrestlers Ravinder Khatri and Babita Kumari seal quota places for India
IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils team news and playing XI
IPL 2016: KKR rope in Shaun Tait as replacement for John Hastings
West Indies legend Tony Cozier dies at 75
EPL results: Sunderland pull off the great escape to relegate Newcastle and Norwich to the Championship
Mohammad Azharuddin backs Virat Kohli's suggestion of appointing Daniel Vettori as head coach of India
RCB vs Mumbai Indians highlights: Watch as bowlers, Pollard and Buttler give MI comfortable win in IPL 2016
Mohun Bagan suffer first defeat of AFC Cup 2016 against South China
Michael Clarke announces his return to cricket via domestic T20 tournament in Hong Kong
Ritu Rani and VR Raghunath join Ajinkya Rahane as Arjuna Award 2016 nominees
Rio Olympics 2016: Russian authorities demand 30 days' notice before drug test visits by UK Anti-Doping
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream