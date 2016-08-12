Sports News
Premier League 2016-17: Chelsea preview and title chances
Rio Olympics badminton results: India's Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu win, but men's and women's doubles team lose
Rio 2016 Olympics hockey results: Gallant India go down to Netherlands, but still make quarterfinals
Rio 2016 archery: India's Deepika Kumari, Bombayla Devi crash out of Olympics
Premier League 2016-17: Manchester United preview and title chances
Premier League 2016-17 Liverpool preview: Jurgen Klopp's team need to start well to shine this season
Pakistan cricket legend Hanif Mohammad dies at 81
Premier League preview Arsenal: Transfer dealings a must or the season could end up being a bust
Rio 2016 boxing live streaming: Watch India's Shiva Thapa live in action
Rio 2016 archery pre-quarters live streaming: Watch Bombayla Devi, Deepika Kumari live
Rio Olympics badminton live streaming: Watch India's Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and doubles team live in action
England vs Pakistan live cricket streaming: 4th Test live score
Rio 2016 Olympics hockey match live streaming: Watch India vs Netherlands live
India at Rio Olympics Day 5 wrap: Archers shine, boxer Manoj Kumar wins, Jitu Rai and women's hockey team disappoint
