Suzuki Motorcycle India will launch its first maxi-scooter in India on July 19. Ahead of the imminent launch, the company has despatched the Burgman Street 125 to dealerships and some have started display at showrooms.

Suzuki Motorcycle India dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the Burgman Street 125. It will be the second maxi-scooter in India first being Kinetic Blaze launched way back in 2006 and discontinued eventually.

Revealed at the Auto Expo 2018, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is expected to draw power from a 125cc engine that also does duty in the Access 125. The mill develops 8.6hp at 6,500rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm in the Access 125. Considering the extra weight Burgman Street 125 will be carrying with the flashy design, Suzuki may tweak performance figures.

The Burgman Street 125 features a flamboyant design highlighted with a large apron at the front. The apron houses LED headlamps, turn indicators and a windshield. The maxi-scooter will boast LED headlamps, flexible outstretched foot position and front disc brake. It will also get a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires and a multi-function key slot. The fully digital instrument cluster seems to have borrowed from the Suzuki Gixxer range. In addition, the maxi-scooter has a wide stance and seating arrangement that will ensure a comfortable ride for both rider and pillion.

The Burgman Street 125 will be employed with telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will run on a 90/90-12 tire at the front and a 90/100-10 one at the rear. The scooter's front storage compartment will have a 7-litre capacity and a fuel tank of 10.5 litres.

Being the only maxi-scooter, the Burgman Street 125 has no direct rivals. However, it will pose the challenge to the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125. Suzuki is expected to the price the Burgman Street 125 scooter between Rs 65,000 to 70,000, ex-showroom.

Image source: Bikewale