- 2018 Suzuki Gixxer with ABS costs Rs 87,250, ex-Delhi
- Anti-lock Brake System in the Gixxer is a single-channel unit
- The only visible addition in looks is the ABS stickers on the front mudguard
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the 2018 Gixxer with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi). The ABS-equipped version of the Gixxer has been priced Rs 6,321 premium over the twin-disc version that costs Rs 80,929. The Gixxer is also available in rear-drum brake variant priced at Rs 77,015, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.
The new Gixxer variant gets single-channel ABS and it complements the braking duties done by a 266mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycles come with telescopic suspension at the front and 7-step adjustable mono-suspension at the rear.
There is no change in the design in the Gixxer ABS. The bike looks identical to the standard variant. The only addition is the ABS stickers on the front mudguard. The Gixxer ABS is offered in three colour options – Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black, Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black.
Suzuki Gixxer is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.
2018 Suzuki Gixxer is packed with features like the Auto Headlamp On (AHO) headlight, LED tail lamp, fully digital speedometer, chrome-tipped twin exhaust, 3-spoke light alloy wheel, and others.
Suzuki already offers ABS with the full faired sibling of Gixxer christened Gixxer SF. The Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS is priced at Rs 96,386, ex-showroom Delhi. The ABS unit in the Gixxer SF is also a single-channel unit.
"Ever since its launch, the Gixxer has emerged as a benchmark for the segment, managing to 'Stay Ahead of the Pack' in terms of technology and performance. The ABS option allows us to improve on an already exciting riding experience for our Gixxer customers. The Gixxer series is an important cog of our India product-strategy. With enhancements like ABS, we will continue to improve on the value-proposition we offer to our customers," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL.