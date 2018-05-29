2018 Suzuki Gixxer with ABS costs Rs 87,250, ex-Delhi

Anti-lock Brake System in the Gixxer is a single-channel unit

The only visible addition in looks is the ABS stickers on the front mudguard

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched the 2018 Gixxer with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom Delhi). The ABS-equipped version of the Gixxer has been priced Rs 6,321 premium over the twin-disc version that costs Rs 80,929. The Gixxer is also available in rear-drum brake variant priced at Rs 77,015, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The new Gixxer variant gets single-channel ABS and it complements the braking duties done by a 266mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycles come with telescopic suspension at the front and 7-step adjustable mono-suspension at the rear.

There is no change in the design in the Gixxer ABS. The bike looks identical to the standard variant. The only addition is the ABS stickers on the front mudguard. The Gixxer ABS is offered in three colour options – Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black, Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black.

Suzuki Gixxer is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

2018 Suzuki Gixxer is packed with features like the Auto Headlamp On (AHO) headlight, LED tail lamp, fully digital speedometer, chrome-tipped twin exhaust, 3-spoke light alloy wheel, and others.

Suzuki already offers ABS with the full faired sibling of Gixxer christened Gixxer SF. The Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS is priced at Rs 96,386, ex-showroom Delhi. The ABS unit in the Gixxer SF is also a single-channel unit.